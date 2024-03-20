WMO Report: 2023 Records Hottest Year, Sea-Level Rise Rate Doubles in Decade

“WMO Report: 2023 Marks Hottest Year on Record, Breaks Climate Indicators,” states the ‘State of the Global Climate 2023’ report from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). The report highlights that the global average temperature in 2023 was 1.45 ± 0.12 °C above pre-industrial levels, nearing the 1.5°C limit set by the Paris Agreement. Additionally, greenhouse gas concentrations, including carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, reached record highs, indicating the severity of the climate crisis.

Professor Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of WMO, emphasized the alarming findings, stating that 2023 witnessed unprecedented climate indicators. These include rising greenhouse gas concentrations, record ocean heat content, and sea level, along with significant losses in Antarctic sea ice extent and glaciers. The report underscores the urgent need for global action to address the climate crisis, given its profound socio-economic impacts and humanitarian crises.

The report also sheds light on the inadequacy of global climate financing, noting that while there’s a slight increase in climate finance momentum, it only represents approximately 1% of the global GDP. Moreover, the distribution of climate finance is uneven, with significant increases observed in clean energy investments in specific regions like China, the US, and Europe. However, other sectors and climate-vulnerable regions receive disproportionately low financing, despite their significant mitigation potential, reflecting a critical gap in climate finance distribution.