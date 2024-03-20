Zomato introduces ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ catering to vegetarian customers

Zomato’s Founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, announced the rollout of a ‘Pure Veg Mode’ service, responding to the preferences of customers adhering to a strictly vegetarian diet. This new feature aims to cater specifically to those who have expressed a preference for vegetarian meals. In addition, Zomato will introduce a ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ in India, ensuring delivery exclusively from vegetarian restaurants to meet the needs of this demographic.

Goyal highlighted that India boasts the highest percentage of vegetarians globally, and these additions were made in response to feedback from this segment of users. The ‘Pure Veg Mode’ will curate a selection of restaurants offering only vegetarian dishes, omitting any establishments serving non-vegetarian fare. Goyal emphasized that this mode doesn’t align with or exclude any religious or political affiliations.

However, Goyal’s announcement faced criticism from some online users. Despite this, he clarified that the ‘Pure Veg Mode’ and ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ initiatives are not intended to favor or exclude any religious or political beliefs. Zomato’s ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ will utilize green delivery boxes, distinct from the standard red ones, and will exclusively handle orders from vegetarian restaurants, refraining from entering non-vegetarian establishments while carrying the green delivery box.