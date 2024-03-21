Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali apologizes for misleading ads

Patanjali Ayurved and its CEO, Acharya Balkrishna, have issued an apology in response to contempt proceedings initiated by the Supreme Court regarding alleged misleading advertisements and criticism of modern medicine. Following the court’s directive summoning them to personally address the allegations, the apology was expressed through a formal affidavit. This action comes after the court’s order dated November 21, 2023, highlighted a breach of trust.

The affidavit submitted by Patanjali Ayurved and Acharya Balkrishna acknowledges the breach outlined in the court’s order and offers an unqualified apology. It expresses regret for the violation and commits to rectifying past transgressions. Additionally, the affidavit assures that similar misleading advertisements will not be circulated in the future. However, it clarifies that the intent behind their campaigns is to promote healthier lifestyles through the consumption of Patanjali Ayurved’s products.

This conciliatory gesture marks a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings, indicating Patanjali Ayurved’s willingness to address concerns raised by the judiciary. The apology reflects a commitment to cooperate with the court’s directives and rectify any discrepancies in their advertising practices, thereby fostering a more transparent and compliant approach in the future.