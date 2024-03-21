Ayodhya adorned for Ram Navami; PM Modi might join festivities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make his first visit to Ayodhya since the consecration of the Ram idol on January 22, potentially attending Ram Navami celebrations on April 17. This visit holds significance as it coincides with the conclusion of the initial phase of Lok Sabha election campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. While confirmation is pending, the prospect of Modi’s presence during the Hindu festival adds weight to the occasion, particularly amid ongoing electoral activities.

Reports indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for extensive festivities in Ayodhya and across the nation on April 17, aligning with the first Ram Navami following the installation of the Ram Lalla idol. The event is anticipated to encompass various rituals and cultural activities, including devotional songs, lantern festivals, and recitations from the Ram Charitmanas. Modi is expected to address a sizable public gathering during his visit, further amplifying the occasion’s significance.

Modi’s planned visit aims to honor the promise fulfilled by his party, the BJP, through the consecration of the Ram idol, symbolizing a moment of Hindu resurgence. Strategically timed with the culmination of campaigning in key Uttar Pradesh constituencies, the visit underscores Modi’s religious sentiments and reinforces the BJP’s narrative, particularly within the electoral context. Additionally, preparations are underway for a unique ritual involving the direct sunlight falling on Lord Ram’s idol during ‘Surya Abhishek’ on April 17, showcasing meticulous planning by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee.