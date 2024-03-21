BMW launches 620d M Sport Signature in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW launched its 620d M Sport Signature in India. The car is priced at Rs 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be manufactured at BMW Group plant in Chennai. The car is now available for bookings at all BMW dealerships across the country.

The BMW 620d M Sport Signature employs a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that develops 190hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. With an 8-speed steptronic automatic transmission, the car can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.9 seconds. The car has several driving modes like Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro and Adaptive.

The kidney grille of the BMW 620d M Sport Signature is flanked by BMW laserlight-based headlight units. It also has LED taillight units and a couple of freeform tailpipes plated in chrome. The car is available in metallic paintworks like Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Grey and Carbon Black.

The car comes with fully electric front seats with memory function, wrapped in ‘Dakota’ leather with exclusive stitching and contrast piping in black. There is a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with six dimmable designs and Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers. The rear-seat Entertainment Professional comprises two 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors with full-HD technology, a Blu-ray player, screen mirroring function and two USB ports. The car has a four-zone automatic climate control.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display and a 12.3-inch control display. Passengers can operate a number of functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. There is also BMW Gesture Control that recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of various functions.

Safety features include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC) and electronic differential lock control (EDLC), cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounting.