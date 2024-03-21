Commodity Market: Gold price cross Rs 49,000 mark

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price touched all-time high in Kerala. Price of sovereign gold crossed Rs 49,000 mark for first time. Yellow metal gained sharply by Rs 800 per 8 gram to Rs 49,440. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6180, up by Rs 100.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6779.1 per gram up by Rs.1153. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6209.6 per gram up by Rs.1055. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.3%, whereas in the last month it has been -6.22%.The cost of silver is Rs.76900 per kg down by Rs.500 per kg.

Also Read: Mineral production in India grows 5.9% in January

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 66,778, up by Rs 1,028 per 10 gram. The yellow metal gained nearly 1.5% over the previous closing price. Silver futures were trading with equal fervour, rising by Rs 1,152 or 1.53% per kg to Rs 76,465.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.8% at $2,203.84 per ounce. U.S. gold futures jumped 2.1% to $2,206.30. Price of spot silver gained 0.4% to $25.70 per ounce, platinum rose 0.8% to $914.25 and palladium climbed 1.2% to $1,034.