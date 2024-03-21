Dubai Duty Free Draw: Emirati and Indian nationals win $1 million each

Dubai: An Emirati national and an Indian national have won $1 million each at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. The draw was held at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Mohammed Al Shehi, an Emirati national based in the UAE became a $1 million winner, in Millennium Millionaire Series 454 with ticket number 2637, which he purchased online on March 10. Al Shehi is the 14th Emirati national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it was launched in 1999.

Mohammad Jamal Ilmi, an Indian national based in Dubai has won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 453 with ticket number 0121, which he purchased on February 27 on his way to Madrid in Spain. Ilmi is the 226th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion. Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Also Read: Noise launches ColorFit Icon 3 Plus smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to the previous Millennium Millionaire Series 452 winner was conducted.

Sunil Nayyar, a 60-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi for 39 years, was the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 452 with ticket number 0971, which he purchased online on February 21.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and two motorbikes.

Nadeem Hassoun, a Belarusian national based in Dubai won a BMW 740i M Sport (Black Sapphire Metallic) car with ticket number 1414 in the Finest Surprise Series 1871, which he purchased on March 2 at the Finest Surprise counter during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Hassoun who is the first Belarusian national to have won a car since the start of the Finest Surprise promotion in 1989.

Ayoob Ali Ahmad Albastaki, a 59-year-old Emirati national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Opalith White) car with ticket number 0209 in the Finest Surprise Series 1872, which he purchased on March 6 on his way to London in the UK.

Sharafudheen Madambillath, an Indian national based in the UAE won a BMW R18 Octane (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 1184 in the Finest Surprise Series 571, which he purchased online on February 26.

Cecille Anne Holmans, a 38-year-old Filipino national based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 RR (Light White M Motorsport) motorbike with ticket number 0508 in the Finest Surprise Series 572, which she purchased on her way to Istanbul in Turkey.