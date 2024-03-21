EC urges govt to halt ‘Viksit Bharat’ WhatsApp messages

Election Commission directs the Centre to immediately cease sending bulk WhatsApp messages under the “Viksit Bharat Sampark” initiative, which aims to highlight government initiatives. This directive follows complaints received by the Commission regarding the matter. The Commission emphasized that this action is part of a series of decisions taken to ensure a fair electoral process and has requested a compliance report from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Ministry clarified that the messages, accompanied by a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were sent before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 16, although some may have been delayed due to technical limitations. Despite the announcement of the General Elections 2024 and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, complaints persisted regarding the delivery of such messages to citizens’ phones. Both the Congress and the Trinamool Congress raised objections, urging the Election Commission to address what they deemed a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.