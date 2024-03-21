ED arrests Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. Thus, Kejriwal becomes the second sitting chief minister to be arrested in recent times after Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren was arrested . Earlier, BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested from Hyderabad last week in this case.

As per reports, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening to question him in connection with the excise policy case. The team has recovered 4-5 phones and 2 tablets from his residence.

‘We are getting reports that the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Mr Kejriwal. His arrest is a conspiracy by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since the investigation of this case began two years ago, not one rupee has been recovered by the ED or the CBI despite over 1,000 raids on AAP leaders and ministers,’ said AAP minister Atishi.

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election is a conspiracy. Mr Kejriwal is not just a man, he is a thought. If you think arresting one Kejriwal can finish off the thought, you are wrong. Mr Kejriwal is, was and will remain the Delhi chief minister. We have said from the beginning that he will run the government from jail if need be. No law stops him from doing so,’ added she.

Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the ED to join the probe sine last year but citing various engagements Kejriwal skipped all the summons so far. Kejriwal moved the court and challenged the ED summons calling them unconstitutional. The case pertains to the liquor policy which was scrapped after allegations of corruption. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh were arrested earlier in connection with the same case.