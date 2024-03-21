Everything you need to know about ‘sleep divorce’

A sleep divorce refers to romantic partners sleeping in different rooms rather than sharing a bed at night. Experts says ‘sleep divorce’ can improve sleep quality but impact relationship quality if the communication and intimacy get affected as a result of being apart at night-time.

‘Sleep problems can significantly affect relationships. When one partner consistently experiences sleep disturbances like snoring, restlessness, or insomnia, it can lead to frustration, fatigue, and reduced emotional intimacy. Sleep divorce, or separate sleeping arrangements, has emerged as a practical approach for couples who struggle with incompatible sleep patterns, disruptive habits, or differing schedules or sleep needs. It involves creating physical boundaries to prioritize individual sleep needs while maintaining the relationship. Sleeping apart was traditionally stigmatized and associated with marital issues or failing relationships. However, the stigma is slowly dissipating as more couples embrace the notion that quality sleep is essential for overall well-being,’ says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director – Gateway of Healing.

As per experts, sleep divorce can help improve sleep quality and address sleep disruptions.It also provides cognitive benefits, improved mental health as well as better relationship.

Improved sleep quality: Sleep divorce can lead to improved sleep quality for both partners.

Customizing sleep environments: Each person can create a sleep sanctuary tailored to their needs. This personalization fosters better sleep hygiene, leading to improved rest, increased energy levels, and enhanced overall health.

Addressing sleep disruptions: Snoring, sleep apnoea, and restless leg syndrome are just a few examples of sleep disruptions that can create havoc on a couple’s shared bed. By sleeping separately, both individuals can seek medical help or explore remedies.

Enhanced personal well-being: Sleep divorce allows individuals to prioritize their sleep needs, leading to increased energy levels, improved mood, and enhanced cognitive function.

Drawbacks of sleep divorce:

Emotional distance: Sleeping separately from your partner may create emotional distance between partners, particularly if physical intimacy is affected.

Perception of rejection: Sleep divorce may sometimes be misinterpreted as rejection.

Reduced opportunities for communication: Sharing a bed provides a natural opportunity for partners to communicate and connect before and after sleep. By sleeping separately, those valuable moments of communication may decrease.

Impact on sexual intimacy: Sleep and sexual intimacy often share the same physical space, and separating the two may impact sexual intimacy.

Potential disruption of family dynamics: Sleeping apart can have implications beyond the couple. For couples with children, sleep divorce may disrupt established family routines or create confusion for children accustomed to seeing their parents share a bed.

‘Sleep divorce is a practice that allows individuals to prioritize their sleep needs while maintaining their relationship. It can improve sleep quality, reduce disruptions, enhance personal well-being, and increase relationship satisfaction. However, it is essential to navigate the potential drawbacks, such as emotional distance and impacts on intimacy, through open communication and alternative ways of connecting. Each couple must find a balance that aligns with their unique needs, values, and goals to ensure a healthy and fulfilling relationship. Ultimately, the decision to pursue sleep divorce is based on individual circumstances, preferences, and the relationship’s overall health,’ concludes Dr Chandni.