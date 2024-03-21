First Gen Z Indian-American Democrat, Ashwin Ramaswami officially launches campaign for Georgia Senate seat

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ashwin Ramaswami declared the official commencement of his campaign as the Democratic candidate for a Senate seat in the state of Georgia in the forthcoming election. He holds the distinction of being the first Indian-American of Generation Z to vie for a legislative position at the state or federal level in the United States.

Ramaswami shared this significant milestone in a post on X, stating, “Today, I officially launched my General Election campaign as the Democratic nominee for GA State Senate District 48.”

He is a second generation immigrant; his parents came to the US from Tamil Nadu in the 1990s. If elected, he would be the first Indian-American State Senator in District 48 of Georgia. He would also be the first Gen Z State Senator in Georgia and the only Georgia state legislator with both a computer science and a law degree.

Ramaswami is a Democrat and he is hoping to replace incumbent Republican Shawn Still, who was indicted with former President Donald Trump for the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.