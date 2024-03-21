For alleged breach of court order, Tech Giants unite against Apple’s app store policies

In a collective effort targeting tech giant Apple, several notable companies have united with “Fortnite” developer Epic Games, alleging that the Cupertino-based company has violated a court-ordered injunction concerning payments within its App Store.

Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Elon Musk’s X, and Match Group, all of which are creators of popular apps on the platform, have asserted that Apple’s actions constitute a “clear violation” of the injunction issued in September 2021, which aimed to facilitate users’ ability to choose more cost-effective payment methods for digital content.

As per the filing submitted to the federal court in Oakland, California, Apple’s conduct has been interpreted as contradicting the provisions outlined in the injunction.

Despite Apple’s claim of complete compliance with the court’s directives, the technology conglomerates remain concerned about the hindrance of alternative payment options for consumers.

However, Apple has declined to provide a specific response to the allegations, reiterating its dedication to consumer protection and the maintenance of its ecosystem.

The legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple originated in 2020 when Epic filed a lawsuit alleging antitrust violations, specifically regarding the mandatory utilization of the App Store for app distribution and the imposition of substantial commissions on developers.

The subsequent ruling mandated that Apple permit developers to include links and buttons redirecting users to alternative payment methods.