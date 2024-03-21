French luxury powerhouse Hermes faces an antitrust class action lawsuit in California

French luxury giant Hermes is currently embroiled in legal turmoil as it confronts an antitrust class action lawsuit in California, centered on accusations of limiting the sale of its highly sought-after Birkin handbags to customers who meet certain criteria regarding their purchase history with the brand.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Francisco by two residents of California, alleges that Hermes has engaged in anticompetitive behavior by linking the sale of Birkin bags to the purchase of other merchandise.

As per the plaintiffs, Hermes’s sales associates play a crucial role in perpetuating this practice, pressuring customers to buy additional items like shoes, scarves, and jewelry to qualify for the opportunity to purchase a Birkin bag.

The lawsuit emphasizes the revered status of the Birkin handbag as a “fashion icon,” representing prestige and exclusivity in the luxury industry.

Despite its renown, Birkin bags are not available for online purchase, and Hermes retail stores do not openly display them for sale.

The lawsuit reveals the secretive nature of Birkin bag sales, alleging that only select customers are allowed to view these coveted items, often in private settings.

According to the complaint, Hermes sales associates do not receive commissions on Birkin bag sales but are instead directed to use these highly desired handbags to encourage consumers to buy other products.

The proposed class action lawsuit aims to represent thousands of US consumers who have either bought Hermes products or have been pressured into purchasing them in hopes of acquiring a Birkin bag.

Hermes, known for its dedication to craftsmanship and exclusivity, has yet to respond to the allegations made in the lawsuit.

With around 43 stores across the United States, including eight in California, the luxury brand faces increasing pressure to address accusations of anticompetitive conduct.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified monetary damages and a court injunction to stop Hermes’s alleged unfair practices, indicating their determination to challenge the luxury giant’s control over the distribution of its iconic Birkin bags.