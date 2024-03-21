French President Emmanuel Macron shares his intimate images of boxing

French President Emmanuel Macron made a rare move by sharing intimate photographs of himself boxing, which the French media interpreted as a display of extreme masculinity.

The official presidential photographer, Soazig de la Moissonniere, posted two black and white pictures on the social media platform Instagram, capturing Macron striking a punching bag in a gym.

The images depicted Macron’s well-defined biceps as he forcefully punched the bag.

The French media reacted strongly to these “macho” images of Macron. The regional French newspaper Nice-Matin described the pictures as conveying a message of “ultimate virility”. Similarly, CNews remarked that the French president appeared “prepared for battle, his eyes fixed on the punching bag as if determined to defeat his adversaries”.