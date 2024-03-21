French President Emmanuel Macron shares his intimate images of boxing

French President Emmanuel Macron made a rare move by sharing intimate photographs of himself boxing, which the French media interpreted as a display of extreme masculinity.
The official presidential photographer, Soazig de la Moissonniere, posted two black and white pictures on the social media platform Instagram, capturing Macron striking a punching bag in a gym.
The images depicted Macron’s well-defined biceps as he forcefully punched the bag.
The French media reacted strongly to these “macho” images of Macron. The regional French newspaper Nice-Matin described the pictures as conveying a message of “ultimate virility”. Similarly, CNews remarked that the French president appeared “prepared for battle, his eyes fixed on the punching bag as if determined to defeat his adversaries”.
Post Your Comments