Girl fakes own kidnapping to demand ransom money from parents to travel abroad

A distressed father from the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh contacted the police to report that his daughter had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of three million rupees. He claimed to have received images of his 21-year-old daughter with her hands and feet bound.

The daughter was attending a coaching institute in Kota city, located in the northern state of Rajasthan. However, upon investigation by the Kota police, it was revealed that no crime had been committed against her and that the kidnapping was fabricated.

Kota Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan stated, “In the investigation so far, evidence shows that no crime has been committed against the girl and no kidnapping has taken place. From the evidence found so far, the incident appears to be false.” She also mentioned that police teams were assembled upon receiving information about the supposed kidnapping.

The father had lodged a police complaint in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh on March 18.