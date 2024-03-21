Holi 2024: Know how to protect eyes during Holi

Holi is celebrated annually on the full moon day in the Falgun month of the Hindu calendar. In 2024, the festival of colours falls on Monday, March 25. The evening before Holi, called Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be on Sunday, March 24.

But, it is essential to protect our eyes from potential harm during the festival of colours. The colors used during Holi contain chemicals that can cause irritation, redness, and even severe damage to our eyes.

Follow these simple eye care practices:

Rinse:

If colors accidentally enter your eyes, rinse them immediately with clean water.

Use Cold Compress:

If you experience any discomfort or irritation after playing Holi, use a cold compress on your eyes.

Wear Protective Gear:

Shield your eyes from color splashes by wearing sunglasses or swimming goggles.

Avoid Wearing Contact Lenses:

Contact lenses can trap colors and cause irritation or damage to the cornea.

Choose Herbal or Eco-Friendly Colors:

Synthetic colors contain harmful substances like glass powder and lead oxide. Opt for herbal or eco-friendly colors.

Don’t Rub Your Eyes:

If colors enter your eyes, avoid rubbing them with colored hands. Instead, splash water on your eyes until the colors clear up.

Apply Oil for Added Protection:

Before playing Holi, apply a thick layer of oil or petroleum jelly around your eyes. This creates a protective barrier and helps colors slip away before they enter your eyes.

Keep Your Hair Tied Up

To prevent colors from dripping onto your face and possibly entering your eyes, keep your hair, especially long hair, properly tied up.