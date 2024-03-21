Holi 2024: Lucky colours as per your zodiac sign

Holi is celebrated annually on the full moon day in the Falgun month of the Hindu calendar. In 2024, the festival of colours falls on Monday, March 25. The evening before Holi, called Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be on Sunday, March 24. According to astrologers, there are a few lucky colours for each zodiac sign during Holi.

Taurus

For Taurus, the lucky colours are cream and white. They must avoid red and green.

Aries

For Aries, the lucky colours are pink, orange and red.

Gemini

For Gemini, Mercury is your ruling planet, so turquoise or green are lucky colours for you.

Leo

For Leo, the Sun God rules your sign. So, orange is your lucky colour. You can also use red.

Cancer

For Cancer, the Moon is the ruler of your sign, so white and cream are your lucky colours for Holi.

Virgo

For Virgo, green is your favourite colour.

Libra

For Libra, using white, cream or brown colours and gulal during Holi is good.

Scorpio

For Scorpio, red, pink and orange are your lucky colours.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, with Jupiter as your ruling planet, yellow and gold are your lucky colours.

Capricorn

For Capricorn, your lucky colours are brown and grey as Shani Dev rules your zodiac sign.

Aquarius

For Aquarius, brown and grey are also your colours for Holi. Using them can bring good luck in your life thanks to Shani Dev’s grace.