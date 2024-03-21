In first such case, Russia charges two bar workers under anti-LGBTQ+ law

A court in Russia has ordered the detention of two bar workers on charges of involvement in an “extremist organization” under the country’s laws, which criminalize the LGBTQ+ community. This marks the first instance of such a criminal case in Russia since the ban on the “international LGBT movement” in November.

“The court has decided to place the art director and administrator of the Pose bar in custody,” stated the Orenburg tribunal. The two individuals will remain in police custody until May 18 and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The tribunal previously accused the two suspects of “promoting non-traditional sexual relations among the visitors of the bar.” In March, the bar was raided by law enforcement, and videos depicting the humiliating detention of some patrons were circulated online.

According to the court’s statement on Telegram, the accused, who are individuals of non-traditional sexual orientation, allegedly acted in collaboration with a group of people who support the views and activities of the international public association LGBT.

Russia has publicly portrayed the “international LGBT movement” in vague terms, enabling the court to prosecute individuals who advocate for LGBTQ+ rights or identify with the community.

Ekaterina Mizulin, director of the League of the Safe Internet, expressed approval of the criminal proceedings, characterizing it as the first such case in Russia following the Supreme Court’s decision to designate the LGBT community as an extremist movement.