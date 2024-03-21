India conducts successful test of first domestically developed battle tank engine

BEML, a Defence PSU, successfully conducted the inaugural test-firing of India’s first domestically manufactured 1500 HP engine for main battle tanks. This development is significant as it addresses India’s previous lack of engine-related technology, marking a crucial stride in the nation’s defence capabilities and commitment to self-reliance in defence technologies, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The test-firing, held at BEML’s engine division and attended by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, showcased the engine’s cutting-edge features, including a high power-to-weight ratio and operability in extreme conditions such as high altitudes, sub-zero temperatures, and desert environments. The engine, equipped with advanced technologies, is now on par with the most advanced engines globally.

BEML’s CMD, Shantanu Roy, hailed the achievement as solidifying BEML’s role as a significant contributor to defence production in India. The project, initiated in August 2020, is structured into distinct phases, with the first test-firing marking the completion of Generation One and subsequent phases aimed at producing engines for trials and integration into actual vehicles for user testing. The project is slated for completion by mid-2025, ensuring timely progress and adherence to quality standards.