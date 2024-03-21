Indian equity markets to remain closed on these two days next week: Details

Mumbai: Indian equity markets will remain shut for multiple days towards the end of March. The markets will be closed due to festivals and holidays, apart from the regular weekend breaks. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not conduct trading activities on March 25 on account of Holi, and March 29 for Good Friday.

Trading will be closed in the equity, equity derivatives and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) segments on those two dates. The currency derivatives segment will also remain shut on March 25 and 29.

However, there will be partial trading holidays in the commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments. On Holi March 25, while the morning session will be closed from 9 AM to 5 PM, trading will be allowed in these segments during the evening session from 5 PM until midnight. But on Good Friday, March 29, the commodity and EGR segments will observe a complete holiday, remaining closed for the entire day.

For the rest of 2024, Indian stock exchanges will have a total of 10 trading holidays, excluding the weekly market closures. The markets will remain shut for two days in April, with one holiday each in May, June, July, August, October, November and December.