Indian Railways cancels, divert several trains from this state: Full list

Thiruvananthapuram: The Southern Railways has decided to regulate train traffic in Kerala. The decision was taken due to ongoing maintenance work. The railway track maintenance work is taking place at the Nagercoil Town, Aralvaymoli, and Kanniyakumari sections.

Full cancellation of the following trains is effective:

On March 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Kollam Junction-Kanyakumari MEMU Express Special (06772) and Kanyakumari-Kollam Junction MEMU Express Special (06773) will be non-functional.

On March 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Kochuveli-Nagercoil Junction Unreserved Special (06429) and Nagercoil Junction-Kochuveli Unreserved Special (06430) will be non-operational.

On March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Kollam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Unreserved Special (06425) and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil Junction Unreserved Special (06435) will be non-functional.

On March 21, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27; Nagercoil-Kochuveli Unreserved Special (06428) on March 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27. Kochuveli-Nagercoil Junction Unreserved Special (06433) will be non-operational.

On March 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27, Kollam Junction-Alappuzha Unreserved Special (06770) and Alappuzha- Kollam Junction Unreserved Special (06771) will be non-operational.

Partial cancellation of the following trains will be effective:

On March 25; Pune Junction-Kanyakumari Express (16381) will be short terminated at Nagercoil Junction.

On March 21, 22, 23, and 24; Pune Junction-Kanyakumari Express (16381) will be short terminated at Kochuveli.

On March 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25; KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Island Express (16526) will be short terminated at Kochuveli.

On March 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Punalur-Nagercoil Express Special (06639) will be short-terminated at Parassala.

On March 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Kanniyakumari-Pune Express (16382) will depart from Kochuveli and hence will be partially cancelled between Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

On March 22, 23,24, 25, 26, and 27; Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Express (16525) will commence from Kochuveli and hence will be partially cancelled between Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Nagercoil Junction-Kottayam Express (16366) will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil Jn. and Kollam on March 23,24, 25, 26, 27, and 28. The train will originate from Kollam at its scheduled departure time of 5.25 pm.

On March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27; Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express (22628) will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli.

Change in timings at #Kochuveli and #Nagercoil Town for the following #TrainServices due to Pre Non-Interlocking/Interlocking work at Nagercoil Town, Nagercoil, #Aralvaymoli and #Kanniyakumari sections. Passengers, kindly take note and plan your journey.#SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/wD2oOYDhWE — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) March 20, 2024

Following trains will undergo diversions:

On March 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28; Punalur-Madurai Express (16730) will be diverted to run via Nagercoil bypass and hence will skip stoppage at Nagercoil.

On March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.; Madurai-Punalur Express (16729) will be diverted to run via Nagercoil bypass and hence will skip stoppage at Nagercoil Jn.

On March 23, 24, 25, and 26; Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express (16127) will be diverted while additional stoppages will be available at Pollachi and Palakkad.

On March 23, 24, 25, and 26; Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express (16128) will be diverted while additional stoppages will be available at Palakkad and Pollachi.

On March 24, Nagercoil Junction-Shalimar Gurudev Express (12659) has been rescheduled as it will commence its journey 1.15 hours later than its scheduled time. Commuters are advised to refer to the official notice for more information.