ISIS India leader Haris Farooqi and associate arrested

In a significant development, the leader of ISIS in India and one of his associates were apprehended in Assam’s Dhubri district after crossing over from Bangladesh. Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami stated that the ISIS militants were captured in the Dharmasala area by the Special Task Force (STF) following a tip-off and were later brought to the STF office in Guwahati.

Identified as Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi from Chakrata, Dehradun, the arrested individual is believed to be the head of ISIS in India. His associate, Anurag Singh alias Rehan, hails from Panipat and has converted to Islam, with his wife being a Bangladeshi national, according to Goswami.

Both individuals are described as highly indoctrinated members of ISIS in India and are accused of furthering the organization’s cause through activities such as recruitment, terror funding, and planning terror acts using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across the country. Goswami also noted that they face multiple pending cases, including ones filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Lucknow.