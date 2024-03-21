Italy’s Prime Minister initiates action against the misuse of Artificial Intelligence through deepfake technology

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has recently emerged as the most popular foreign dignitary on social media platforms in India, has taken decisive action against the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, particularly deepfake technology. As a co-founder of the ‘Brothers of Italy’ party, Meloni is pursuing legal action seeking €100,000 (approximately ?90 lakh) in damages for a pornographic video that has garnered millions of views on US pornographic websites.

The deepfake video initially surfaced online in 2022 when Meloni assumed the role of Prime Minister of Italy. Reports indicate that she is scheduled to appear in court in Sassari, Sardinia, located approximately 800 km away from Rome across the Tyrrhenian Sea, on July 2 to provide testimony against the accused individuals.

The deepfake video scandal involving Prime Minister Meloni has implicated a 40-year-old man who allegedly utilized her likeness to produce a sexually explicit video through the utilization of deepfake technology. Additionally, his 73-year-old father has also been drawn into the extensive investigation surrounding the matter.