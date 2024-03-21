Kerala sees addition of 3 lakh new voters for 2024 elections

In the past five months, Kerala has witnessed a surge in voter registrations, with approximately 300,000 new voters aged between 18 and 19 joining the electoral rolls. Starting from 77,176 registrations on October 27, 2023, the number grew to 2.88 lakh by January 22, 2023, and further spiked to 3.70 lakhs by March 18, 2023.

As of March 18, 2024, Kerala boasts a total of 2.72 crore registered voters, comprising 1.40 crore females, 1.30 crore males, and 337 transgender individuals. Notably, the state also counts 24.9 lakh voters aged 80 years and above, including around 2,999 centenarians. Additionally, there are 57,459 service votes recorded in the state.

Nationwide, the Election Commission has reported a monumental increase in eligible voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the total number standing at 97 crores. This marks a significant rise from the 2019 elections, which saw a voter count of over 89 crores. Out of the total, approximately 47.1 crores are women, and 49.7 crores are men. To accommodate this massive electorate, the Election Commission has announced the deployment of 55 lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and established 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country to ensure smooth voting procedures.