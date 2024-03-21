Know health risks of electronic cigarettes

An electronic cigarette is a device that simulates tobacco smoking. Electronic cigarettes, also known as e-cigarettes, vape pens, or vapes, are battery-powered devices. It consists of an atomizer, a power source such as a battery, and a container such as a cartridge or tank filled with liquid. They heat a liquid solution (e-liquid or vape juice) to create an aerosol. Instead of smoke, the user inhales vapor. The e-liquid typically contains nicotine, flavourings, and other chemicals.

E-cigarette vapour can contain harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, acrolein, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are known to cause cancer and other health problems

Here are 10 ways electronic cigarettes can affect your health:

1. Respiratory issues

E-cigarettes can cause respiratory problems, including coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. This is due to the inhalation of harmful chemicals present in e-cigarette vapour.

2. Lung damage

Research suggests that vaping can lead to lung damage, including the development of lung inflammation, decreased lung function, and even irreversible lung diseases such as bronchiolitis obliterans.

3. Cardiovascular effects

Vaping can have adverse effects on the cardiovascular system, including an increased risk of heart disease and hypertension. The chemicals present in e-cigarette vapour can lead to the narrowing of blood vessels and increased blood pressure.

4. Nicotine addiction

Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive. Nicotine addiction can have various negative consequences on health, including increased stress, anxiety, and difficulty quitting.

5. Brain development

The use of e-cigarettes during adolescence can interfere with brain development.

6. Toxic chemical exposure

E-cigarette vapour contains harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, acrolein, and acetaldehyde.

7. Increased risk of infections

Vaping weakens the immune system and can make individuals more susceptible to respiratory infections, such as pneumonia and bronchitis.

8. Allergic reactions

Some users may experience allergic reactions to the ingredients in e-cigarettes.

9. Exposure to heavy metals

E-cigarette vapour can contain traces of heavy metals such as lead, nickel, and chromium.

10. Secondhand exposure

E-cigarettes emit secondhand vapour that can be harmful to others.