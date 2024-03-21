Know how menopause impacts women’s heart health

Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles of women. It is a natural biological process and e can happen between 40s or 50s. Menopause is characterized by a one-year absence of menstruation. It is a natural and inevitable phase in a woman’s life.

Every woman experiences menopause symptoms differently. Some might experience drastic changes while others might not even notice any change. Irregular periods, vaginal dryness, mood swings, hot flashes, weight gain, poor metabolism and sleep problems are some common symptoms of menopause.

Estrogen plays a role in protecting women against heart disease. It reduces the risk of atherosclerosis by helping the body remove inflamed cells in the blood vessels, which would otherwise form plaques and cause a blockage.

The drop in levels of estrogen after menopause increases the risk of heart disease with the development of atherosclerosis. Women after menopause are also more likely to develop other conditions that can increase the risk of heart disease such as diabetes and obesity. These conditions, combined with hormonal changes set the stage for a heightened risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases.

The following are some steps that can be taken to promote heart health:

Healthy Eating: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats is good for the heart. Limit intake of saturated fats, cholesterol (cream, butter, red meat), sodium (added salt, processed foods), and added sugars.

Regular Physical Activity: Exercise helps to control weight, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and improves overall heart health.

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Weight gain after menopause is common due to a slower metabolism and changes in body composition. Maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise can significantly reduce the risks of heart disease.

Manage Stress: Chronic stress can contribute to heart disease. Meditation and yoga can help manage stress levels.

Quit Smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. Quitting smoking can dramatically reduce the risk of heart disease.

Regular Health Screenings: Regular check-ups can help detect health issues at an early stage when they are easier to manage.

Hormone Therapy: Hormone therapy can help manage menopausal symptoms that are affecting a woman’s daily life and may benefit some women in terms of heart risk. A decision on hormone therapy should be made in consultation with your doctor.