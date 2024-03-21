MG Motor unveils Cyberster electric supercar in India: Details

Mumbai: MG Motor India has unveiled a new concept electric supercar in India. The electric supercar called Cyberster was first revealed in 2021 and its production version was showcased at Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2023. The EV is expected to go on sale by the end of 2024 in the Chinese and European markets and it will be sold via the company’s premium outlets in India.

The MG Cyberster will come in two variants. The base model will feature a 64kWh battery pack that comes with a single 308hp electric motor mounted on the rear axle. This model has a claimed range of 520km.

The other variant will have a 77kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors that can produce a combined output of 535hp and 725Nm peak torque. This model has a claimed range of 580km. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.2 seconds.’

The MG Cyberster is built on a new platform, which is based on the 2017 E-Motion coupe concept. It features LED headlights with daytime running lights and an air intake underneath. It will come equipped with diamond-cut alloy wheels that range from 19 to 20 inches in size. The car also features unique scissor doors, and the EV’s dimensions are as follows: length 4,533 mm, width 1,912 mm, height 1,328 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,689 mm.

The Cyberster has three screens for the instrument cluster and a vertically stacked infotainment system angled towards the driver. It comes with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an in-built 5G sim, connected car technology, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, multiple drive modes, a premium Bose audio system, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, regenerative braking, multiple airbags, Level-2 ADAS, and much more.