Nomination Commences for 102 Seats in 21 States

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated the nomination process for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union territories. Scheduled for April 19, voters in these constituencies will cast their ballots. Nomination papers must be filed by March 27, although in Bihar, the deadline has been extended to March 28 due to a festival. In Bihar, four out of 40 Parliamentary constituencies will participate in this initial phase. Scrutiny of nomination papers is slated for March 29, with a specific date of March 30 assigned for Bihar. The withdrawal of candidature must be completed by March 31, while in Bihar, it extends until April 2.

The 18th Lok Sabha elections are slated to commence on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Vote counting will take place on June 4. Apart from Bihar, the first phase of polling will also be conducted in other states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

This initial phase marks the beginning of a staggered electoral process, covering a diverse range of states and territories across India. As the nomination process unfolds, political parties and candidates gear up to contest in what promises to be a significant democratic exercise determining the composition of the country’s Parliament.