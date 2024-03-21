OnePlus launches new storage variant of 12R in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus has launched a new variant of its OnePlus 12R smartphone in India. The newly launched variant offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The company currently offers an 8GB RAM variant that comes with 128GB of storage while the 16GB RAM variant comes with 256GB of storage.

The new 8GB + 256GB variant of the OnePlus 12R is priced at Rs 42,999 and will be available for sale starting March 21 at 12PM via OnePlus official website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores.

Interested buyers can avail Rs 1,000 instant bank discount by using ICICI Bank Credit Card and OneCard. Buyers can also avail Rs 3,000 exchange bonus. Buyers upgrading from OnePlus Nord Smartphone will get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 1,000.

For a limited-time offer, select buyers will receive a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z2, worth Rs 4,999, with their purchase of the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus 12R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It runs the latest Android 14 operating system, complemented by Oxygen OS. The device features a 6.82-inch 3D AMOLED flexible curved screen ProXDR QHD+ display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, 4,500 nits of peak brightness, dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The handset gets a triple rear camera setup, which comprises a 50MP primary lens with Sony’s LYT sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens with OmniVision OV64B and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony’s IMX581 sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP lens with Sony’s IMX615 sensor. It is backed by a 5,400mAh battery that supports both an 80W SuperVOOC charger and a 50W AirVOOC charger.