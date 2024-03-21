PM Modi’s Bhutan visit postponed due to weather

PM Narendra Modi has delayed his planned trip to Bhutan, originally set for March 21, due to adverse weather conditions at Paro Airport. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the mutual decision to postpone the visit, emphasizing that the two nations are now coordinating to establish new dates through diplomatic channels.

The visit was intended to reinforce the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, in alignment with India’s Neighbourhood First Policy. One of the key agendas was the inauguration of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital, constructed with support from the Indian government.

Recently, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay undertook a significant visit to India, marking his first foreign trip since assuming office. During his stay, he engaged in various diplomatic engagements, including meetings with Indian officials and business leaders, highlighting the enduring partnership between the two nations rooted in mutual trust and goodwill.