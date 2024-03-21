Prince Harry could be deported from the US over drug use, says former US President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump suggested that Prince Harry could face deportation from the United States if he falsely declared drug use on his American visa application.

During an interview with GB News, which recently aired a preview, Trump discussed the visa controversy surrounding Prince Harry. The British royal, now residing in California, is rumored to have used drugs and potentially lied about it on his visa application. Trump remarked, “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

When asked whether this meant Prince Harry might not be allowed to remain in America, Trump responded, “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me.”

The issue of Prince Harry’s visa status has garnered attention, particularly since the Heritage Foundation, an American think tank, sued the Department of Homeland Security last year seeking access to his immigration records.

Certain American visa applications require individuals to disclose any history of drug use, and failure to do so can result in denial of the application.

Previously, other public figures have faced challenges entering the US due to reported drug use.

The controversy arose when Prince Harry mentioned drug use in his memoir, “Spare.” In the memoir, he discussed his use of various drugs and psychedelics, including cocaine, marijuana, and magic mushrooms. It remains unclear whether he disclosed this drug use on his visa application.

Since the revelation, numerous right-wing commentators in both the US and UK have criticized Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The couple relocated from the UK and stepped back from their royal duties, now residing in the US.