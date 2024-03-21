Priyanka Chopra and family visits Ayodhya’s Ram Temple for Prayers

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her spouse, American singer Nick Jonas, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday to offer prayers. Accompanying them was their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. Priyanka, dressed in a yellow sari, and Nick, in a kurta set, were seen at the temple, with Priyanka carrying Malti in her arms during the visit. The couple posed for photos with temple priests and security personnel, marking their first visit to the temple since its grand consecration ceremony in January, which was attended by various cinema personalities.

Prior to their temple visit, Priyanka and Nick were spotted exiting the Ayodhya airport along with their daughter and security detail. This marks a special occasion for the couple, who were part of a host of celebrities attending the grand consecration ceremony earlier this year. Additionally, Priyanka had attended the Prime Video Presents event in Mumbai the previous day, where she presented her upcoming production venture, “Women of My Billion”, a documentary.