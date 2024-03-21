Ramadan special Thari Kanji recipe

Thari Kanji is a traditional South Indian recipe, specifically popular in Kerala. It’s a nutritious and comforting dish made with broken wheat (also known as dalia or lapsi), coconut milk, and spices. Here’s a simple recipe to make Thari Kanji:

Ingredients:

1 cup broken wheat (dalia)

3 cups water

1 cup thick coconut milk

1/2 cup thin coconut milk

2-3 shallots, finely chopped

2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

A few curry leaves

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 tablespoons coconut oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Rinse the broken wheat thoroughly and drain the water.

2. Heat coconut oil in a deep pan or pressure cooker. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

3. Add cumin seeds, chopped shallots, green chilies, grated ginger, and curry leaves. Saute until the shallots turn translucent.

4. Add the rinsed broken wheat to the pan and roast it for a few minutes until it turns aromatic.

5. Pour in the water and thin coconut milk. Add salt to taste.

6. If using a pressure cooker, close the lid and cook for about 2 whistles. If using a pan, cover and cook until the broken wheat is soft and cooked through.

7. Once the broken wheat is cooked, add the thick coconut milk and mix well. Let it simmer for a few more minutes.

8. Adjust the consistency by adding more water or coconut milk if required.

9. Remove from heat and serve hot. Thari Kanji is typically enjoyed with a side of pickle or papadum.