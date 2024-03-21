Realme launches Narzo 70 Pro 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme has launched Narzo 70 Pro 5G in the Indian market. The phone replaces the Narzo 60 Pro, which was launched last year. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be available in two storage options: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB that cost Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro features a flat-screen design with thin bezels and a hole-punch display. Users will find a Horizon Glass Design at the back. There is also a circular camera island. The front-facing display is a 6.7-inch AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate screen that offers FHD+ resolution.

The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. The phone features a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 2X in-sensor zoom. The phone also has the MasterShot Algorithm for better image processing. It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and movies.

The phone has a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro also includes Air Gesture capabilities, which allow users to operate the phone without making physical contact. The phone also features 3D VC Cooling System