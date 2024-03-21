Rheumatic illnesses linked to reproductive issues: Study

New research published in the journal Rheumatology indicates that rheumatic diseases affecting joints, muscles, or connecting tissues can lead to reproductive issues such as childlessness, preterm birth, and low birth weight in children. The study, based on data from Finnish nationwide registers, focused on the impact of autoimmune diseases on reproductive health. The study found that approximately 8% of women and men born in Finland between 1964 and 1984 had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease before or during their reproductive years. While some autoimmune diseases had little effect on the number of children, women with certain conditions were more likely to experience childlessness.

Among the rheumatic diseases studied, Addison’s disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia were found to have the most significant impact on reproductive health. Addison’s disease, characterized by adrenal gland dysfunction, showed a 23.9% increase in childlessness, while juvenile idiopathic arthritis and vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia showed 9.3% and 8.6% increases, respectively.

The study underscores the importance of discussing family planning with healthcare providers for individuals with rheumatic diseases, as pregnancies in such individuals require careful monitoring and medication adjustments to mitigate risks. Men and women with these conditions should be aware of potential reproductive challenges and collaborate with healthcare professionals to navigate them effectively.