Simple tips to increase intimacy in relationship

In most long-term relationships, intimacy fades away as time passes. , Rekindling intimacy is possible with a little effort and intentionality.

Here are 5 tips to help you reconnect with your partner:

Prioritise quality time:

Schedule regular date nights. Put away distractions like phones and focus on being present with each other. Engage in meaningful conversations, share your hopes and dreams, and simply enjoy each other’s company.

Practice active listening:

Truly listening to your partner goes beyond simply hearing their words. Give them your full attention, make eye contact, and avoid interrupting. Ask clarifying questions to show you’re engaged and try to understand their perspective. This fosters trust, strengthens your emotional connection.

Rekindle the spark with shared activities:

Revisit those hobbies or explore new experiences as a couple. Shared experiences create lasting memories, strengthen your bond, and bring back the excitement of being together.

Also Read: Know benefits of box breathing

Express appreciation and affection:

Express your love and appreciation for your partner through words and actions. Leave them a love note, send a sweet text, offer a massage, or simply express your gratitude for their presence in your life. This reinforces your love and strengthens the emotional connection.

Embrace vulnerability and open communication:

Share your feelings, fears, and desires with your partner honestly and openly. Encourage them to do the same, creating a safe space for both of you to be your authentic selves. This fosters trust, understanding, and allows you to connect on a deeper level.