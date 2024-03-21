Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today, March 21. BSE Sensex settled at 72,641.19, up 539.50 points or 0.75 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,012.00, up 172.90 points or 0.79 percent.

A total of 3,917 stocks were actively traded today. Tin this, 2,788 advanced, e 1,027 declined and 102 stocks remained unchanged. 101 stocks hit a 52 week high and 54 stocks hit a 52 week low. Top gainers include- ?Bharat Petroleum Corporation? (3.86%), ?NTPC ?(3.76%), ?Power grid corporation of India? (3.56%), ?Tata Steel? (3.16%), ?Coal India? (3.10%). Top losers were Bharti Airtel? (-0.60%), ?HDFC life insurance company? (-0.54%),? ICICI Bank ?(-0.18%), ?Maruti Suzuki India? (-0.16%), ?Oil and Natural Gas corporation? (-0.09%).

All sectors ended in the higher, with the smallcaps and midcaps outperforming their large-cap peers. The Nifty PSE index was the top sectoral gainer as it surged 3.5%. ? Nifty Midcap 100 gained more than 1,100 points or 2.4% to close at 47,033.55.