Study warns India’s solar waste to hit 600 kilotonnes by 2030

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, in collaboration with the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), has released a study revealing concerning projections about India’s solar waste. By 2030, the accumulation of solar waste in the country is expected to surge to a significant 600 kilotonnes, equivalent to the capacity of 720 Olympic-size swimming pools. The report emphasizes that a substantial portion, approximately 67%, of this waste is anticipated to originate from five states: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The study underscores the critical minerals embedded in solar waste, estimating that by 2030, it will include around 10 kilotonnes of silicon, 12-18 tonnes of silver, and 16 tonnes of cadmium and tellurium. These minerals are essential for India’s mineral security. To address this issue, the report highlights the importance of recycling solar waste to recover these vital materials, reducing import dependency and strengthening India’s mineral security. Additionally, it predicts that the remaining 260 kilotonnes of waste will stem from new capacity deployment between 2024 and 2030.

Looking ahead to 2050, the report forecasts a substantial surge in solar waste to approximately 19,000 kilotonnes, with 77% originating from new capacities. In response, the CEEW emphasizes India’s potential to become a leading hub for the circular economy in the solar industry, reinforcing resilient solar supply chains. The study underscores the strategic imperative of addressing solar waste for energy security and establishing a circular economy, emphasizing the need for policy support to advance solar recycling technologies and the industry.