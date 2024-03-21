SWIFT bus and pickup van collison: One dead, many injured

A tragic incident occurred early hours of Thursday morning on the Edappal flyover when a collision transpired between a KSRTC SWIFT bus and a pickup van. The pickup van’s driver, Rajendran (50) from Palakkad, was trapped inside the vehicle following the accident. Despite several hours of rescue efforts, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The collision unfolded around 4 am when the KSRTC bus, traveling from Thrissur, collided with the pickup van heading in the opposite direction. Firefighters and locals worked tirelessly for approximately two hours, employing a crane to extract the trapped driver from the wreckage.

In addition to the fatality, 10 bus passengers sustained injuries during the accident. Eyewitnesses reported that the KSRTC bus was traveling at a high speed at the time of the collision. Fortunately, the health condition of the other injured individuals is reported to be satisfactory and not critical, as of confirmed by the police personals there.