Swiss Open 2024: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen enter second round

Basel: In badminton, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth entered the second round of the Swiss Open super 300 badminton tournament in Basel. PV Sindhu defeated Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong by ‘21-12, 21-13’. She will next face Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki. Sindhu had claimed the title in 2022.

Lakshya Sen defeated Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao by ‘21-19, 15-21 21-11’ in 62 minutes. He will next face Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee. Lakshya Sen had reached back-to-back semifinals at French Open and All England Championships in the last two weeks.

The former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth outwitted World no. 24 Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei by ‘21-17, 21-18’ in 43 minutes. It was his sixth win in seven meetings against Wang Tzu Wei. Srikanth, a 2011 world championships silver medallist, will next face a tough opponent in Malaysia’s top seed Lee Zii Jia. Srikant had won the title in 2015.

Also Read: Two back to back earthquakes hits Maharashtra

In women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, seeded sixth, defeated Indonesia’s Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose by ‘21-18, 12-21, 21-19’. The world no. 20 Indian pair will face Japan’s Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato next.

Another Indian pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra beat Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu by ‘21-13, 21-19’ in another women’s doubles match.