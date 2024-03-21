The US Federal Reserve decides to maintain its benchmark interest rates at 5.25-5.50% for the fifth consecutive meeting

The Federal Reserve of the United States has opted to keep its benchmark interest rates steady within the range of 5.25-5.50 per cent, marking the fifth consecutive meeting where no changes were made. This decision was announced following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on March 20.

Despite ongoing concerns regarding inflation, the Federal Reserve has indicated a readiness to potentially lower interest rates in 2024. This determination comes amidst a landscape of economic uncertainty, with projections for both GDP growth and inflation evolving.

The Federal Reserve’s choice to maintain interest rates at their current levels reflects an effort to balance the goals of achieving maximum employment and ensuring stable inflation. Since July 2023, the central bank has upheld rates at their highest point in more than twenty years.

Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve anticipates the possibility of three rate cuts in 2024, signaling a shift in monetary policy as inflationary pressures persist. This decision is in line with expectations and underscores the Fed’s cautious approach towards achieving economic stability.

In conjunction with its rate decision, the Federal Reserve has revised its economic forecasts, projecting a more robust GDP growth rate of 2.1 per cent for the year 2024. This represents an increase from the previous estimate of 1.4 per cent and reflects the Fed’s ongoing efforts to navigate the complexities of the economic landscape.