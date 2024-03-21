Two back to back earthquakes hits Maharashtra

Mumbai: Two earthquake jolted Maharashtra on March 21. According to the National Center for Seismology, the first earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.5 .5 on the Richter scale jolted Maharashtra’s Hingoli at 6:08 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was at Jamb village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district at a depth of 10 km.

‘ Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:08:30 IST, Lat: 19.48 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra India,’ National Center for Seismology, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Ayodhya adorned for Ram Navami; PM Modi might join festivities

The second earthquake struck the region ten minutes later. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.6 on the Richter scale.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:19:05 IST, Lat: 19.41 & Long: 77.32, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra,’ National Center for Seismology reported in a post on X.

There is no immediate report of any causality or damage to property. More details awaited.