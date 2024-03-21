US officially recognizes Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory

A senior official from the Biden administration has affirmed the United States’ recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and condemned China’s unilateral attempts to assert territorial claims beyond the Line of Actual Control. This statement follows recent remarks by a Chinese military spokesperson reiterating China’s claim over the state, particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit there.

China, which refers to Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, regularly protests Indian leaders’ visits to the region and has named it Zangnan. Despite this, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh on March 9, enhancing all-weather connectivity to strategically important Tawang and facilitating troop movement along the frontier region.

India has consistently rejected China’s territorial assertions regarding Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing its integral status within the country. New Delhi has also dismissed China’s attempts to assign new names to the region, reaffirming that these actions do not alter the reality of Arunachal Pradesh’s sovereignty as an integral and inalienable part of India.