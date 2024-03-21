Water Crisis: Bengaluru bans Pool parties, rain dances for Holi

“Bengaluru’s Water Authority Prohibits Rain Dances, Pool Parties for Holi Amid Water Crisis”

Amidst a severe water shortage in Bengaluru, the city’s water authority, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), has banned rain dances and pool parties on March 25th for Holi celebrations in the Karnataka capital. This decision comes as the city grapples with depleted groundwater levels and dried-up borewells due to scorching summer temperatures and insufficient rainfall.

The BWSSB’s order restricts the use of water by commercial establishments for Holi celebrations, reflecting efforts to conserve water resources amidst the crisis. However, the ban does not apply to traditional Holi celebrations conducted at home. This move follows advertisements by hotels and resorts promoting pool parties and rain dances, prompting authorities to take action to prevent unnecessary water usage.

In addition to banning water-intensive activities for Holi, the BWSSB has also mandated the installation of aerators in taps to prevent water wastage. Moreover, the board has prohibited the use of drinking water for non-essential purposes such as car washing, gardening, and construction activities, further emphasizing the importance of water conservation measures in the face of the ongoing water crisis.