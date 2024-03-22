78 Illegal Posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam

Anti-defacement squads in Kottayam district have taken down 78 illegally erected propaganda materials ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Among these were 75 posters and three banners placed in public areas, removed using charcoal oil to eliminate graffiti from unauthorized locations. The expenses incurred in removing these banners will be factored into the election costs.

To carry out this task effectively, four squads operate within each constituency, with 36 teams working specifically in the district’s first constituency. Each team comprises a leader, two members, a police officer, and a videographer. Operating in two shifts from 6 am to 10 pm, these squads diligently document violations by capturing videos of banners breaching election regulations.

Meanwhile, the cVIGIL mobile application has been instrumental in addressing electoral rule violations in the district, having received 224 complaints. These complaints, primarily concerning posters and banners in public spaces, have been promptly resolved through the application, which became operational in the district on March 16.