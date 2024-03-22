AAP Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by Police

Amid widespread protests triggered by the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, several AAP leaders, including ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, were detained by Delhi Police on Friday (March 22). The AAP organized a demonstration against the BJP’s alleged involvement in Kejriwal’s arrest in connection with the excise policy case. Atishi, one of the detained ministers, condemned the arrests, labeling them as an assault on democracy.

Protests erupted near the ITO, close to both the AAP and BJP headquarters, despite police warnings and the enforcement of Section 144, which prohibits gatherings. Atishi, detained during the peaceful protest, lamented the apparent erosion of democratic principles. Meanwhile, DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan tightened security around the court premises and explained the imposition of Section 144 on DD Marg due to its non-designated protest status.

In response to the unrest, the Delhi Assembly postponed its scheduled session for Friday, rescheduling it for March 27 as directed by the Hon’ble Speaker. The decision came amidst heightened tensions surrounding Kejriwal’s arrest and the ongoing protests against it.