AAP urges nationwide protests over Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai issued a nationwide protest call against the BJP after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, branding the move as a “democracy murder” and a “dictatorship announcement.”

Kejriwal’s arrest, linked to a money-laundering case related to excise policy, marked the first instance of a sitting Chief Minister being apprehended, occurring shortly after the Delhi High Court’s denial of protection from coercive action by the federal agency.

Rai urged citizens to assemble at AAP offices across the country and then protest outside BJP headquarters, emphasizing that Kejriwal’s arrest sets a dangerous precedent for stifling dissent and highlights the broader struggle against authoritarianism.

The arrest sparked condemnation from Delhi ministers, AAP MPs, and leaders, who characterized it as a battle between the people and the BJP, stressing the need for collective action to uphold democratic values and ensure clean politics in the country.