Airbus emerges victorious against Boeing; secures substantial orders for 65 jets from two key Asian customers

Airbus has secured significant orders for 65 jets from two major Asian customers, marking a triumph over its US rival, Boeing, amid ongoing challenges faced by the latter.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced a substantial deal with Airbus, intending to purchase 21 A350-900 wide-body and 11 A321neo narrow-body jets. This decision signifies a departure from JAL’s traditional reliance on Boeing, as it diversifies its fleet with smaller single-aisle jets from the European aircraft manufacturer. Additionally, JAL has confirmed an order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets.

Meanwhile, Korean Air, South Korea’s largest carrier, has inked a significant agreement with Airbus, ordering 33 A350s valued at $13.7 billion. This landmark deal represents Korean Air’s first purchase of the A350 aircraft family as it prepares for a merger with Asiana Airlines, another major South Korean carrier.

Airbus has been capitalizing on Boeing’s challenges, particularly in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX crises. The recent incident involving a mid-flight panel blowout on a 737 MAX 9 jet has intensified Boeing’s manufacturing crisis, prompting rigorous investigations into its safety and quality standards.

Analysts suggest that while the limited Boeing orders from JAL are not a direct consequence of Boeing’s ongoing challenges, the potential risk of delivery delays prompted JAL to diversify its risk by not relying exclusively on one aircraft manufacturer.

Richard Aboulafia, a prominent aerospace analyst, notes Airbus’s growing market presence in Japan, leveraging opportunities gained from its initial A350 order in 2013. Rob Stallard, an analyst with Vertical Research Partners, emphasizes the shifting landscape in the aviation industry, with airlines increasingly seeking alternative options to meet their fleet requirements.

The recent orders from JAL and Korean Air underscore the strong demand for new wide-body jets, particularly from East Asian and West Asian carriers, as international travel nears full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic downturn.

Looking ahead, JAL’s orders, with expected deliveries between 2025 and 2033, have a total catalogue price of approximately $12.4 billion. Additionally, Korean Air’s order aligns with its long-term fleet planning strategy, aiming to replace older aircraft and meet sustainability goals. Airbus emphasizes the environmental benefits of its A350s, which use 25 per cent less fuel than similar older-generation planes, contributing to sustainability efforts in the aviation industry.