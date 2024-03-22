Controversial remarks: RLV Ramakrishnan to file complaint against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama

Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan has announced his intention to take legal action against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama following her contentious remarks. Ramakrishnan expressed his determination to file a complaint with the chief minister, police, and the culture department, emphasizing that such remarks undermine the Dalit community’s presence in the artistic field. He highlighted the derogatory comments made by Sathyabhama, who allegedly criticized his complexion and questioned his suitability for performing Mohiniyattam.

Despite facing disparaging remarks, Ramakrishnan has a distinguished academic and professional background in Mohiniyattam. He holds top ranks in MA and MPhil courses from Kalamandalam and has successfully pursued a Ph.D. in the same field. Additionally, he has garnered support from notable figures like actor Suresh Gopi, who organized a program in solidarity with him. Despite the challenges faced, Ramakrishnan expressed gratitude for the support received from the film industry after years of struggle.

The controversy arose when Kalamandalam Sathyabhama reportedly made derogatory comments about Ramakrishnan’s complexion during an interview on a YouTube channel. While she did not mention any names specifically, Sathyabhama stands by her remarks, as indicated in her statement to Asianet News. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges and discrimination faced by artists, particularly those from marginalized communities, within the artistic realm.