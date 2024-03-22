Delhi CM Kejriwal Withdraws Plea Against ED in Supreme Court

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opted to withdraw his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi conveyed to the special bench that the petition was being withdrawn due to its conflict with Kejriwal’s remand. The special bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, M.M. Sundresh, and Bela Trivedi, was convened to address Kejriwal’s petition.

The ED had arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday in relation to the discontinued Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. This arrest followed the Delhi High Court’s decision earlier in the day, denying Kejriwal protection from coercive action by the agency. Following the court’s ruling, an ED team conducted searches at Kejriwal’s residence before apprehending him.

Kejriwal’s decision to withdraw his plea coincided with the special bench’s dismissal of the bail plea of BRS leader K. Kavitha in the same case on Friday. The bench directed Kavitha to seek relief from the trial court. These developments highlight the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the enforcement actions and bail pleas related to the case.